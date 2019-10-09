November 6, 1926-October 7, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Phillip D. Murphy, 92, East Moline, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Colona Township Loaner Closet.
Phil was born on November 6, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Fred and Mary (Krehel) Murphy. He married Laura I. Baldwin on April 16, 1955, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. She died August 8, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mr. Murphy was an Engineer for the Rock Island Lines and the B&O Railroads. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include sons, Lloyd (Carol) Murphy, Silvis and Lyle (Lori) Murphy, Galesburg, daughter, Linda Murphy, Silvis, sister, Sherry (Bob) Phelps, Arizona, eight grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Laurenda Salisberry and brother Donny Murphy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.