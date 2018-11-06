June 11, 1945-October 30, 2018
HAW RIVER, N.C. —Phillip Lang Richards, 73, of Haw River, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
A native of Durham, North Carolina, he was the husband of Joanie Richards and the son of the late William Richards and the late Virginia Bell Richards. He retired from IBM, was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Graham and was a Master Gardener Volunteer for the Durham County Extension Office.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by one son, Phillip Lang Richards Jr. and his significant other, Jan Jacobs, of Davenport; two brothers, Mike Richards of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Danny Richards of Youngsville, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church of Graham on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Graham, 303 North Main Street, Graham, North Carolina, 27253 or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.