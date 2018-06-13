June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Phillip 'Phil' Lines, 83, of Davenport, passed away on June 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospital, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday June 14, from 4-7 p.m., also at Weerts Funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Phil's name may be made to Izaak Walton League.
Phil was born in 1934 to Ronald and Ruth (Ellis) Lines in Davenport. He was a graduate from Davenport High School in 1952. He later worked as a plant worker for Alcoa for 40 years and retired in 1992. On June 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to Tama Carroll at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and was a scoutmaster for Boy Scout association. Phil enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and gardening. He also was an excellent pool player with a great sense of humor. His greatest joy was his family and friends.
Those left to Honor Phil's memory are his loving wife of 64 years Tama; children, Cindy (Shawn) Conner, Bettendorf, Michael (Jennifer) Lines, Davenport, Debbie (Jim) Kormos, Fort Myers, Florida, and John (Cynthia) Lines, Black Earth, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Regina (Nathan) Kronemeyer, Kevin, Brian, Zach and Josh Lines and Rachel (Jon) McMillan; great-granddaughter, Stella McMillan; sisters, Ruth, Davenport, and Sandy, Bettendorf; brothers, Bob and Jim of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents.
