December 30, 1927-July 4, 2020

PORT BYRON -- Phil Rocker, 92, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9th, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Face coverings are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services Friday will be private. Burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. A video recording of the service will be available for viewing later in the day Friday by going to Phil's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com

John Phillip Rocker was born December 30, 1927, in Port Byron, Ill., the son of Claus and Betsy (Quick) Rocker. A lifelong resident of Port Byron, he married Roberta Whiteside on August 27, 1949. Phil was a farmer most of his life. He also drove a DX gas truck as well as school bus for Riverdale. He and Roberta raised and sold pumpkins on the farm for nearly 30 years. He was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, boating and farming. He had been a member of the Cordova Boat Club and was a member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church.