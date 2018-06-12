August 27, 1920-June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Phyliss Mineck, 97, of Davenport, formerly of Tipton, Iowa, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Phyliss was born on August 27, 1920, on a farm near Belle Plaine, Iowa, to Alfred and Helen Charlotte (Prill) Schluntz.
She grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing. She married Robert C. Mineck on April 5, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, where he was stationed in the Army. She practiced nursing in New York, California, Texas, Colorado and Iowa. She and Robert (Bob) raised their children in Tipton, Iowa. Phyliss was an active member of Tipton United Methodist Church, B.P.W. and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a school nurse and worked for Drs. Kopsa and Kruse in Tipton. After retirement, she and Bob traveled the United States as well as many other countries. She loved to enter antiques and food in the Cedar County fair, gardening, sewing, crafting and swimming. She also loved spending time with family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Sandy (Win) Toerber, Freeport, Illinois, Rick (Peg) Mineck, Grand Mound, Iowa, Dianne (Tom) Polasik, Stillwater, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Jeanne Dougan, Dayton, Ohio.
Phyliss was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob (1999) and a son, Robin (1946).
A memorial has been established in the name of Tipton United Methodist Church and Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
