Phyllis E. Burda

November 1, 1924-June 30, 2018
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Phyllis Evelyn Blocker Burda, 93, of Millington, Tennessee, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 5 p.m.
Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice. Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Phyllis was born November 1, 1924, in Davenport, the second of three children born to Eddie and Lola (Myers) Blocker.
On a blind date in 1949, Phyllis met the love of her life, Bill Burda, in Davenport,. They were married in Miami, Florida, on May 12, 1949, where Bill was in spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Bill and Phyllis returned to Davenport where they raised their daughter and spent a happy life together. In 1998 they moved to Memphis to be near their daughter and her family.
Thank you to Caring Bridge Hospice and Phyllis's devoted caregivers AJ Williamson, Kimberly Williamson, Sharmika Golden, Tameka Ingram, and D'Adria Blackmon.
Phyllis was preceded in eternal life by her parents; her brother, Gordon; her sister, Geraldine; and her loving husband, Bill.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debbie Nelson; son-in-law, Jack Nelson; grandson, Matthew Nelson and his husband, Jason Abney, Orlando, Florida; and niece Theresa Murphy Koger, Lafayette, Indiana.
She will be missed dearly by her family and numerous friends. Her love will live on in each of us.
You may not understand today or tomorrow, but eventually God will reveal why you went through everything you did.