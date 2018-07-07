June 11, 1928-July 5, 2018
MOLINE — Phyllis June Brown, 90, of Moline, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 12th Ave. West, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Phyllis was born on June 11, 1928, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Alice Moore Campbell. She married John L. Brown on August 26, 1946, in Washington, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2010. Phyllis worked as a self-employed beautician.
Phyllis was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Milan. Phyllis and her husband lived in Florida following their retirement where they both worked in guest services at Walt Disney World. Phyllis enjoyed shared time with grandchildren, camping, music, playing the organ, and playing cards and games with family.
Survivors include her daughters, Randee (Tom) Duncan, Bettendorf, and Rhonda (Gary) Krahl, Milan; son, Dennis (Kelli) Brown, Milledgeville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Michelle (Jay) Bump, Jeff (Kathy) Duncan, Tim Krahl and Tom Krahl; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Braiden Campbell; and great-grandchild, Oshean Krahl.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hope Creek Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their compassion and care shown to Phyllis and her family.
