Phyllis Kelley

May 14, 1923 - August 30, 2018
MARION, Iowa - Phyllis Mae Kelley, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, passed away August 30, 2018, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.
Phyllis was born May 14, 1923, to John and Ida (Hardwick) Stevenson in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1941. She was united in marriage to Robert Kelley on September 17, 1949, in Bettendorf, Iowa. During high school, Phyllis worked at the Iowana Ice Cream Co. She then worked as a secretary at Gordon-Van Tine and Victor Animatograph, where she met Robert. When her children were older, Phyllis enjoyed working at Petersen Harned Von Maur, retiring in 1989 after 14 years. But her favorite job was being a homemaker.
Phyllis loved spending time with her family. Her six grandchildren were bright lights in her life, with her new great-grandchild bringing even more brightness. She enjoyed playing bridge, watching golf, reading, and a good game of poker. Her good humor and warm smile will be missed by all.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Karna) Kelley, daughters, Kathleen (Corey) Jensen, and Sarah (Christopher) Turner; grandchildren: Kelley Jensen, Casey (Kelsie) Jensen, Rachel (Michael) Busch, Abigail (Jarrett) Pearson, Lachlan (Maggie) Kelley, and Madeline Turner; great-grandson, Oliver Jensen; sisters: Sally Geurink and Judith (Charles) King; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Bernard Geurink; and niece, Nancy Geurink.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rungemortuary.com.