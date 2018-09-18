Phyllis Pfitzenmaier

September 14, 2018
BETTENDORF — Phyllis Irene Pfitzenmaier, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Phyllis' name may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Phyllis was born in 1923, to Earl and Nellie (Stewart) Hemmingson, in Allison, Iowa. In 1936, they moved to Davenport and she graduated from Central High School in 1941. Following graduation she worked at Red Jacket Manufacturing for 32 years. Phyllis married Charles Pfitzenmaier on March 11, 1950 and moved to the Pfitzenmaier Family Farm, where she lived the rest of her life.
Phyllis was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the local farm bureau. She loved classical music, jazz and blues. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, they brought her joy, cheerfulness, love, and laughter. She believed in God, took life one day at a time, and always looked for the good in everyone.
Those left to honor Phyllis' name are her sons, Tomm (Ruth) of Des Moines, David (Julie) of Bettendorf, and Scott (Martha) of Bettendorf; foster son Joe (Vikki) Kozora of San Diego, California; grandchildren Jacob, Emily, Kara, Kyle, Craig, Kurt, Shawn, TJ, Luke, David and Gary. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, daughter-in-law, Theresa, and many other beloved family members and friends.
Phyllis, though she admitted was no “poet”, but did express her feelings in her own humble way. She felt she was spoiled with loved and believed that she won the “parent lottery." Rest in peace Mom, we love you.
