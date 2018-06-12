February 20, 1934-April 3, 2018
HELENA, Mont. — Polly A. Haas, 84, passed away April 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana. Cremation has taken place. Polly was predeceased by her husband, Ken; daughter, Connie Demarest; son, Mike; and grandson, David Demarest. She is survived by her son, Greg, and numerous other family members. Ken and Polly lived in Bettendorf for 50 years. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Polly's life on Friday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Weert's Funeral Home in Davenport. Luncheon to follow.