February 20, 1934-April 3, 2018
HELENA, Mont. - Polly A. Haas, 84, passed away April 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana.
Cremation has taken place. Polly was pre-deceased by her husband, Ken, daughter, Connie Demarest, son, Mike, and grandson, David Demarest.
She is survived by her son, Greg and numerous other family members. Ken and Polly lived in Bettendorf for 50 years. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Polly's life on Friday, June 15th, at 11 a.m. at Weert's Funeral Home in Davenport. Luncheon to follow.