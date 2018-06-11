Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Polly A. Haas

February 20, 1934-April 3, 2018

HELENA, Mont. - Polly A. Haas, 84, passed away April 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana.

Cremation has taken place. Polly was pre-deceased by her husband, Ken, daughter, Connie Demarest, son, Mike, and grandson, David Demarest.

She is survived by her son, Greg and numerous other family members. Ken and Polly lived in Bettendorf for 50 years. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Polly's life on Friday, June 15th, at 11 a.m. at Weert's Funeral Home in Davenport. Luncheon to follow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Polly A. Haas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.