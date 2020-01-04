November 25, 1941-December 25, 2019

CLINTON -- Portia Lee (Peters) Smith passed away, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.

Portia was born in Clinton, Iowa, on November 25, 1941, to LeRoy and Laura (Betts) Peters. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Welton, Iowa, graduating in 1960. She went on to attend college in Cedar Rapids, graduating from St. Lukes Nursing program, affiliated with Coe College, with her Licensed Practical Nurse’s Certification.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portia married William (Bill) E. Smith on August 24, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and together, they raised their 5 children living in several different locations, finally settling in the state of Washington.

Portia worked in the medical field during her career often choosing to work with the elderly, either in their homes or in a facility. She loved them and they loved her. Her outgoing personality, her positive attitude, her energy, her obvious care for their well-being and they especially loved when she decorated her van for the Holidays with garland and battery operated Christmas lights!!! Besides nursing, Portia enjoyed crafting; sewing; crocheting; cooking; her family; Great Danes and an occasional, motorcycle ride!!