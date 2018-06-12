Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 12, 2018 @ 12:28 am
FUNERALS
Today
Jeanne A. Sadler, 5:30 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ, Wilton.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Visit LeClaire
Activate now!