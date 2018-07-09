FUNERALS
Today
Logan M. Foster, 2 p.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Virginia C. Guck, 11 a.m., St. Mathias Church.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled.
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to qctimes.com and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
LIMITED TIME OFFER
Get the first month for just 99¢
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition
✓ Unlimited access to the qctimes.com website and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.