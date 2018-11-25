Try 3 months for $3

Today

Joyce A. Baraks, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.

Martha Frances Olin, 2 p.m., McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth.

Tomorrow

Peter C. Fieweger, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 112518-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.