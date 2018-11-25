Today
Joyce A. Baraks, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
Martha Frances Olin, 2 p.m., McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth.
Tomorrow
Peter C. Fieweger, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
ULTIMATE SALE: SAVE 90%
Try 3 months of Digital Plus for just $3
Cancel anytime. Offer ends 11/26
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition (PDF of newspaper)
✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to quadcities.com and apps
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Today
Joyce A. Baraks, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
Martha Frances Olin, 2 p.m., McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth.
Tomorrow
Peter C. Fieweger, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Our Centennial Celebration of Leonard Bernstein will explore the nature of love with Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz in Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium), Principal Clarinetist Daniel Won will make his QCSO solo debut with the energetic and syncopated Clarinet Sonata, and beloved selections f…
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!