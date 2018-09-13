Try 1 month for 99¢

Funerals

Today

Wilda McAllister, 1 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Tomorrow

Susan Lee (Blott) Chapman, 10 a.m., Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Davenport.

Jeannette Marie Davis, 10 a.m., Hagerty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.

Charles “Charlie” McArthur, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Steven R. Mercer II, 6 p.m., Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home, Olin, Iowa.

Robert Smith, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Rodney Thirtyacre, 10:30 a.m., Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, Illinois.

