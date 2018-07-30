Try 1 month for 99¢

FUNERALS

Today

Chris Blake, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Lawrence Baum, 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Marvin Gatewood, 11 a.m., , Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Ellamae Mangels, 11 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Esley Schave, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Charles Ulfig Jr., 1 p.m., St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley.

Tomorrow

Marc Drevich, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Albert Janssen, 11 a.m., St. Piux X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Donna Langtimm, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Lori Lonergan, 6 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Sabina G. Minner, 3:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center, Rock Island.

Iva Dell Muller, 11 a.m, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan

Martin Rollston, 1 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Debra Schumacher, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.

