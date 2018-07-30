FUNERALS
Today
Chris Blake, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Lawrence Baum, 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Marvin Gatewood, 11 a.m., , Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Ellamae Mangels, 11 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Esley Schave, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Charles Ulfig Jr., 1 p.m., St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley.
Tomorrow
Marc Drevich, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Albert Janssen, 11 a.m., St. Piux X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Donna Langtimm, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
Lori Lonergan, 6 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Sabina G. Minner, 3:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center, Rock Island.
Iva Dell Muller, 11 a.m, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan
Martin Rollston, 1 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Debra Schumacher, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.