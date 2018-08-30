Today
Cecil Bentley, 10:30 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Monmouth, IA.
Alice Jane Day, 2 p.m., Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Jonas D. Foster, 10:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
James R. Haring, 10 a.m., Chancy Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Algird Kapacinskas, 10 a.m., Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.
Christopher W. Young, 10:30 a.m., First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Tomorrow
Floyd Blanks, 10:30 a.m., August 31 at the First Congregational Church, Kewanee.
Frances Calsyn, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Grace Irene Countryman, 10 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Patricia Hawkins, noon, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Mildred “Millie” McKinney, 10:30 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Iris Dean Morford, noon, Rock Island National Cemetery.
Wade Steckel, 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Rebecca Wilson, 2 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.