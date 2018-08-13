Try 1 month for 99¢

FUNERALS

Today

Michael Robert Brisch, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Clinton.

Robert Q. “Bob” DiVita, 6 p.m., Halligan McCabe Funeral Home, Davenport.

Robert Entwistle, 2 p.m., Runge Mortuary.

Merna “Jean” Gay, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Nathaniel “Nate” Nicholson, 10 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Marlyn Glenn Schepers, 10:30 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Rose Ellen Vergo, 11 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Tomorrow

David Boley, 7 p.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

