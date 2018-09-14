Funerals
Today
Susan Lee (Blott) Chapman, 10 a.m., Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Davenport.
Jeannette Marie Davis, 10 a.m., Hagerty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.
Charles “Charlie” McArthur, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Steven R. Mercer II, 6 p.m., Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home, Olin, Iowa.
Robert Smith, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.
Rodney Thirtyacre, 10:30 a.m., Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, Illinois.
Tomorrow
Maria Guadalupe Castel, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport.
Charmaine Barbara Coghill, noon, Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.
Joyce M. DeVol, 1 p.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
James L. “Jim” Foster Sr., 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Malvern E. Kirby, 10 a.m., Summit Church, Davenport.
Brenda J. (Johnson) Pyrz, 10:30 a.m., Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City.