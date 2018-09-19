Today
Sarah J. Current, 10:30 a.m., Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Frank L. DeClercq, 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Ralph D. Drexler, 11:30 a.m., Horizon Room Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Alyn F. Hall, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
Scott Nothdorf, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Phyllis Pfitzenmaier, 2 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Merle Lee Jesse Rudd, 4 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Betty Mae Sauer, 11 a.m., New Era Lutheran Church, Muscatine.
Tomorrow
Marjorie Fullerton, 10:30 a.m., Jones & Eden Funeral Home, Washington, Iowa.
John Schinckel, 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport.