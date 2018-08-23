Try 1 month for 99¢

Funerals

Today

Patricia K. Grevas, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

Virginia Leslein, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Carol J. Peters, 10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Therese Peters, 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Fredrick Wells, 10:30 a.m., Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.

Tomorrow

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ralph Barlow, 6 p.m., Gibso-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, Illinois.

Shirley Eddleman, 10 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City, Illinois.

John E. Osborne, 1:30 p.m., Lunning Chapel, Burlington.