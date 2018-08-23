Funerals
Today
Patricia K. Grevas, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
Virginia Leslein, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.
Carol J. Peters, 10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Therese Peters, 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Fredrick Wells, 10:30 a.m., Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.
Tomorrow
Ralph Barlow, 6 p.m., Gibso-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, Illinois.
Shirley Eddleman, 10 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City, Illinois.
John E. Osborne, 1:30 p.m., Lunning Chapel, Burlington.