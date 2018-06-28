Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Clarinda A. Bartscher, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Delores M. 'Dee" Deeds, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Richard P. Graff, noon, Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.

Guy H. Hoard, 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Ruth Morris, 10 a.m., St, Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Tomorrow

John Bybee, noon, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.

Allan H. Hahn, 11 a.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport.

Margaret Kedley, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, Iowa.

Kathleen M. Kelly, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Darrell Keith "Sam" Reynolds, noon, Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.

R. Richard Springsteen, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church.

