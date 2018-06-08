Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Claire L. Smith, 11 a.m., St. Mathias Church, Muscatine.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 060818-qct-obt-funerals Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.