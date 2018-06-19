Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Loraine Ganzer, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound, Iowa.

Tyler Keegan, noon, Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Dorothy Schoenthal, 10 a.m., Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Allison Wuerzberger, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Evelyn Adam, 10:30 a.m., Mother Cabrini Catholic Church, Richland, Iowa.

Paul Bribriesco, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Dorothy Mohr, noon, Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge.

Lawrence Vogt, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Bessie Wolford, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

