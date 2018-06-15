Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Polly A. Haas, 11 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Donald L. Haggerty, 3 p.m., Sinnett Chapel Cemetery, Cuba, Illinois.

Phillip "Phil" Lines, 1:30 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Jason Blair Roberts, 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Julie Armstrong, 4 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Geraldine "Jerry" E. Findley, 11 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Casey Hitchcock, 2 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Terry R. Lewis, 9:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Jo Anne Neubert, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Marjorie J. Pape, 10 a.m., Edgington (Illinois) Evangelical Presbyterian

Ruby A. Potter, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Mark Salsbury, 10 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Charles H. Schwenke, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire.

 

