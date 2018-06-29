Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

John Bybee, noon, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.

Allan H. Hahn, 11 a.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport.

Margaret Kedley, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, Iowa.

Kathleen M. Kelly, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Darrell Keith "Sam" Reynolds, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

R. Richard Springsteen, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Tomorrow

Harvey C. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Lemke Funeral Home, Clinton.

Betty J. Horn, 10:30 a.m., Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.

Charles J. Missel, 10 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport.

Ruth Olsen, 2 p.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

