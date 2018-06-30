Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Betty J. Horn, 10:30 a.m., Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.

Charles J. Missel, 10 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport.

Ruth Olsen, 2 p.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

