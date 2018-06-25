Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Linda "Lynn" Meinhardt, 10:30 a.m., Halligan-McCab-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Gregory James Allee, noon, Rock Island National Cemetery.

Jerry L. Mason, 1 p.m., Rafferty, Moline.

Darryl Thoem, 11 a.m., Cunnick-Collins, Davenport.

Larry Zaruba, 11 a.m., Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction, Iowa.

Tomorrow

Robert F. Williams, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Grace "Artie" Burns, 10:30 a.m., Albany United Methodist Church.

Rosalie J. Tiedje, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Maurice Calvin Reed, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

