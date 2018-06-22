Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

David D. Brown, 1 p.m., Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home, Lone Tree, Iowa.

Betty Ligeno, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline.

Rick Martenson, 11 a.m., Salvation Army ARC, Davenport.

Richard Medd, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Russell K. "Russ" Nelson, 1 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Gary Snyder, 1 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rock Island.

Gregory Temple, 10:30 a.m., Mulford Evangelical Free Church, Muscatine.

Robert "Bob" J. Van Keulen Sr., 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, Bettendorf.

Tomorrow

Chloerene Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Jack D. Reeve, 11 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.

Franklin Smith, 10 a.m., Sycamore Baptist Church, Muscatine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 062218-qct-obt-funerals Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.