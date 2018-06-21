Dorothy Barton, 100, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Delores M. Deeds, 80, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Dwight Hopson passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Jonathan Adam Hutchins, 38, of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Moline, passed away 10:15 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Kenneth “Ken” S. Marburger, 60, of Morrison, Illinois, formerly of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at Morrison Community Hospital. Arrangments are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois.
Maurice Calvin Reed, 64, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday June 19, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Dawn R. Sager, 66, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at home. Arrangment are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.