Leola B. Askam, 96, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine, is assisting with services.
Kathryn E. Colman, 75, of Coal Valley, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
William “Bill” H. David, 76, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at home. Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, is assisting with services.
Kathleen M. Kelly, 93, of East Moline, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Rose Edith Kelley, 78, of Grandview, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at her home in Grandview. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral is caring for arrangements.
Ralph C. Krippner, 78, of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at home. Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with arrangements.
Kenneth “Ken” S. Marburger, 60, of Morrison, Illinois, formerly of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at Morrison Community Hospital. Law-Jones Funeral Home is assisting with services.
Salvadore Martinez, 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities is assisting with services.
Charles “Chuck” Missel, 81, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Phyllis Neuleib, 89, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018, at Geneseo Good Samaritan Village. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
R. Richard Springsteen, 90, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Good Samaritan in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
David H. Swim, 78, of East Moline, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. Crremation Society of the Quad-Cities is assisting with services.
John Calvin “Cal” Turner Sr., 77, of East Moline, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab Center, Rock Island. Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities, Moline, is assisting with services.