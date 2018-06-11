PENDING
Donald K. Powers, 70, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Ainsworth, passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at his home in Moline. Arrangements pending at Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
