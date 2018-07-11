Curtis L. Bundy, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Daniel V. Cervantes, passed away January 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Friends Funeral Service.
Patricia Ann (Calhoun) Cervantes, passed away June 19, 2015. Arrangements are pending at Friends Funeral Service.
Dorothy L. DeVoss, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Lake Placid, Florida. Arrangements are pending with Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, FL.
Michael "Mike" Kent Esmoil, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Carol Hixson, 79, of Cambridge, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.
Maurice "Morey" Leo Kaalberg, 79, passed away at his home Monday, July 9, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the Henderson Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, Iowa.
Clifford Kamps, 56, of Moline, Illinois, died unexpectedly at home on July 9, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Clark “Cam” Malmer, 68, of Eldridge passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
William C. “Bill” McAfoos Sr., 79, of Davenport passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Sharon Laverne Neilson, 72, of Davenport passed away Sunday, June 8, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.
Mary Ann Rockstroh, 86, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Steve Sharnik, 92, of Moline passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Frances B. Sleaford, 83, of Sheffield, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Autumn Accolade Assisted Living center in Green Valley, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson, Illinois.
Hisae (Miyake) Springstead, of Davenport passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Davenport Memorial Park.
Ruth Ann Thompson, 73, of Davenport passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.
John M. Troughton, age 36, died Monday, July 9, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, Iowa.