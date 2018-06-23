John "Bob" Bateman, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jim Bellmore passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Country Manor in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Rochel Ann Callear, 49, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory.
Alberto Victor Craff, 73, of Davenport, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Melody Hammond Dahms, 32, of Davenport, died Friday, June 15, 2018, at UnityPoint Hospice – Taylor House, Des Moines. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Nancy E. Doolittle, 75, of Blue Grass, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Robert Garcia, 68, of Colona, died Friday, June 22, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
David P. Leemon passed away June 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
David L. Phelps, 73, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Friday at home. Arrangements are pending at Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Danny S. Smith, 59, of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, at home with his wife, Colleen, at his side. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Darryl Alan Thoem, 86, of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at St. Mary Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport
Clinton G. Thompson, 98, of Sheffield, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan, Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Rosalie J. (McAndrew) Tiedje, 97, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Philip E. Townsend Sr., 82, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at his daughter's home in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.