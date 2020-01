012620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Carol L. Ellington, 75, of Geneseo died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Ralph O. England, 82, of Erie, IL, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Beverly A. Estell, 80, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Robert E. Larson, 73, of Davenport died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Nancy J. Mainey, 83, of Davenport, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Genaro M. Medrano, 87, of Davenport died Friday, January 24, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Mary Ann (Holevoet) Reiling, 88, of Geneseo, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.