Mary Helen Claeys, 75, of Atkinson, Ill., passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Hammond Henry, Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson.
Janacia Clark, 29, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gloria Faith DeLashmutt, 87, of Davenport, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Jersey Ridge Place in Davenport. Funeral services are pending with Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Sandra J. “Sandy” Ehlers, 60, a resident of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
John George Fuller, 87, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 1, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Edwin Irwin, 68, of East Moline, died Friday, June 29, 2018, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Charles K. Lane, 73, of Preston, Iowa, died on Friday, June 29, 2018, at home. Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, will be assisting with services.
Mabel “Sis” Mitchell, 99, of Moline, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with service.
Donald E. Mullins, 81, of Moline, died, Saturday, June 30, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd, Moline.
Robert J. Peterson, 93, of Moline, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, in New Perspectives Senior Living, Silvis. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Alberta Alice Rossow, 85, of Bloomingdale, Ga., formerly of Colona, Ill., died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Steven M. Rench, 22, of Milan, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Harley D. “Doc” Schnowske, 82, formerly of Cambridge, a resident of Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo, died there on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.