Amber Diem, 29, of Davenport, died on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Gerald R. “Jerry” Edwards, 68, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Oleta A. Erichsen, 79, of Moline, died Thursday August 30, 2018, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Rhoda E. Grunder, 90 of Wilton, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa.
Iva M. Heiserman, 95, of Andrew, Iowa, died on Saturday morning, September 1, 2018, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Sandra Joyce Taylor, 67, of Rock Island, died on Friday, August 31, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Theodore J. “Ted” Shady, 76, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died on Friday morning, August 31, 2018, at his home in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Christine Sullivan, 64 of Geneseo, died on Friday evening, August 31, 2018, at her home. A
Sharon Winters, 70, of Thornton, Colorado, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, August 31, 2018, in Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.