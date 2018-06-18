Pending
Shirley A. Greene, 76, of Muscatine, passed on Friday, June 15, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center. Services are pending with Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Betty J. Ligeno, 94, of East Moline, died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Russell K. Nelson, 62, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home, Davenport.
Dr. Harold Sundelius, 87, of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.