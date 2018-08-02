Wyatt R. Czapla, 58, of Rock Island, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Philippina Elizabeth Boeshoeten Harpole, 85, formerly of Moline, died July 27, 2018, in Vancouver, Washington. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Johnnie C. McKinnon, 95, of Davenport, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John Anthony Madunic, 42, of Silvis, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Betty Jane Morgan, 89, of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion, Illinois.
Donna D. Petrie, 84, of Moline, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.