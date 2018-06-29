Denise L. Abildgaard, 54, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Mount Carroll, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
James L. Cross, 56, of Atkinson, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel.
Julie L. Grimm, 55, of Davenport, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Dalton C. Hollowell, 26, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Yvonne I. Sammons, 83, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Good Samaritan-Prophets Riverview, in Prophetstown, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Thelma Whittaker, 80, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Colonial Manor. Arrangements are pending at Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.