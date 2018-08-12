David L. Cavanaugh, 85, of Clinton, died Saturday at the Alverno. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig, Clinton.
Donald O. Chandler, 76, of Davenport, died Friday, August 10, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Robert H. Cook, 83, of Moline, died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Laura J. Favre, 90, of Geneseo, died Friday, August 10, 2018, at Unity Point Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Sara R. Goembel, 69, formerly of Colona, died at St. Anthony's Care Center on Friday, August 10, 2018. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Masje E. Ogden, 88, of Moline, died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Lowell A. Rasmussen, 79, of Clinton, died Saturday at Mercy Living Center North. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig, Clinton.
Ronald Gary Sexton, 74, of Davenport, died Friday, August 10, 2018, at Trinity at Terrace Park, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.