Pending
Helen G. Bruhn, 94, of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at Mercy North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Floyd E. England, 83, formerly of Savanna,Illinois, passed away on June 10, 2018, in Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Donavon W. Harris, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Patricia J. Odom, 76, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Fred D. Rooth, 84 of Joy, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living, Aledo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Roy William Southern, 82, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Donald E. Timm, 92, of Lost Nation, Iowa, died on Sunday morning, July 1, 2018, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.