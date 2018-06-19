Pending
Lulu L. Ayers, 100, of New Boston, Illinois, died Monday June 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Arrangements are pending at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
David D. Brown, 55, of Nichols, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home, Lone Tree, Iowa.
Edward “Butch” Burroughs, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
John C. Bybee passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Maquoketa (Iowa) Care Center. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Dr. John M. Curran, DVM, 71, of Minneapolis, formerly of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Maria Teresa Fuentes de Monzon, 86, of Moline, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Travis B. Kresse, 37, of Osceola, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Rick Michael Martenson, 68, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 17, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Joseph R. Morales, 41, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 15, 2018, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Michael D. Olson, 67, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Vince Polaschek, 92, East Moline, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at Amber Ridge, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Betty I. Talbot, 92, of Geneseo, Illinois, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Good Samaritan, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Douglas Ray Warner, 78, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois.