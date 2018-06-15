Anez R. Emmerson, 93, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Good Samaritan, Geneseo. Arrangments are pending at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Joseph Hoagland, 69, DeWitt and Clinton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Earl Leroy Kinkead, 89, of Moline, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Harold C. Monson, 85 of New Windsor, Illinois, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Heartland Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha, Illinois.
Jesse J. Ray, 25, of Osceola, Iowa, passed away on June 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Melvin D. Taylor, 68, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Ardin Lee Thompson, 81, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Lutheran Homes, Muscatine. Arrangments are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Phyllis Turnis passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at her home in Bernard, Iowa.
Services are pending under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.