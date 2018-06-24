Carole A. Lueders, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, June 22, 2018, at Mercy Living Center – North. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Jennifer L. Johnson, 44, of Edgington, passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Margaret "Margie" MacLean, 94, a resident of Eldridge, Iowa, died on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Grand Haven Retirement Center in Eldridge. Arrangements are pending at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
Rochel Ann Callear, 49, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at her home in Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory.
Daniel J. Geisler, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John C. Turner Sr., 77, of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, in St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Carol L. Storjohann, 80, a resident of Davenport, died on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Guy H. Hoard, 73, of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home, Davenport.
Thomas “Tom” Nolen, 77, of Davenport, died Friday, June 22, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services are pending at Weerts Funeral Home.
Ralph Spies, 91, of Tipton, died Friday, June 22, 2018, Mercy Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Marvin J. Zybarth, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich- Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.