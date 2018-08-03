Bernadine M. Betcher, 94, of Woodridge Supportive Living in Geneseo, Illinois, formerly of Annawan, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the center. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel.
Judy A. Brown, 76, of Delmar, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Crestridge Nursing Home, Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Lindsay A. Draper, 37, of Osco, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Home, Cambridge, Illinois.
Irma Lucille Locklin, 88, of Casper, Wyoming, formerly of the Quad-Cities, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Casper. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.