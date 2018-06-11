PENDING
Jean H. Roth Lindstrom, 75, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Barbara Irene Lyons, 94, of Erie, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her daughter's home in Erie. Funeral arrangements are pending with Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Phyliss Mineck, 97, of Davenport, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Donald K. Powers, 70, of Moline, formerly of Ainsworth, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at his home in Moline. Arrangements pending at Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.