Pending
Pauline I. Brechler, 81, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
James W. Dunn, 71, of Reynolds, Ill., passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Richard A. Kline, 72, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Runge Mortuary.
Richard L. Medd, 92, of Moline, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bernard "Bernie" J. Merema, 89, of Morrison, died Friday, June 15, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill. Services are pending at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
Joseph R. Morales, 41, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 15, 2018, in his home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Elisha Williams, 94, of Davenport, passed away June 13, 2018, in Peachtree City, Ga. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.