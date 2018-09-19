Karen Louise Abels, 79, of Davenport died Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Robert R. "Bob" Bigford, 81, of Rock Island died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
James "Jim" Burken, 80, of Preston, Iowa, died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center, Clinton. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Gloria D. Dawson, 70, of Davenport died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Charles E. DeCrane, 81, of Coal Valley died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.
Elaine J. Dusenberry, 91, of Orion, Illinois, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Thea Hansen-Bettis, 51, of Moline died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Frank “Bud” Humbert, 95, of Moline died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Bickford Assisted Living, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Yvonne Marie (Albertson) Miller, 64, of Centerville, Iowa, died Sunday, September 16, 2018. Arrangements: Thomas Funeral Home, Centerville.
Tonnie Rebholz, 75, of Hampton died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Kathryn "Kathy" Elaine Zimmerman, 72, of Muscatine died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.